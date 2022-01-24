Iran reports 5,144 daily Covid-19 cases, 6,250,490 in total

Tehran, Jan 24 (IANS) Iran's Health Ministry has reported 5,144 new Covid-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 6,250,490.



The pandemic also claimed 28 lives in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the virus to 132,230, said the Ministry on Sunday.



A total of 6,080,343 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 1,208 remained in intensive care units, it added.



By Sunday, 60,490,309 Iranians have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, including 53,586,646 who have taken two jabs, and 14,563,440 who have got three vaccine jabs, Xinhua news agency reported.



In addition, 44,046,094 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in the country.



On December 19, Iran reported its first case of the Omicron Covid-19 variant. According to the latest figure, over 2,000 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in the country, of which three people have died.



