Iran FM urges normalisation of trade ties in Vienna talks

Tehran, Nov 9 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that the normalisation of trade relations with Tehran was one of the commitments made by its counterparts in the 2015 nuclear agreement, and the fulfilment of the obligation must be discussed in the Vienna negotiations.



Amir Abdollahian made the remarks in a phone call with his British counterpart Elizabeth Truss, reports Xinhua news agncy.



According to an official briefing released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the diplomats discussed bilateral matters, regional issues, and the upcoming Vienna talks aimed at the revival of the Iranian nuclear agreement, formally known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).



Amir Abdollahian highlighted the responsibility of the US in bringing about the current state of the deal since Washington unilaterally withdrew from it under former President Donald Trump and reimposed sanctions against Iran.



He added "some parties" other than Washington have also contributed to the present situation by their "irresponsibility and silence toward Washington's action".



In order to increase trade volume and facilitate financial relations between Iran and Britain, Amir Abdollahian stressed the need for "a more active role" by London.



The Foreign Minister recalled that the normalization of trade relations with Iran was one of the commitments made by Tehran's counterparts in the JCPOA, and the fulfilment of that obligation must be discussed in the Vienna negotiations.



The success of the talks, he added, depends on the lifting of all sanctions, the return of all parties to their obligations, the provision of guarantees on the implementation of the result of the talks, and the verification of the measures agreed.



For her part, Truss wished Amir Abdollahian a speedy recovery from Covid-19, and expressed satisfaction over the setting of a date for the Vienna talks, according to the briefing.



The European signatories to the nuclear deal are serious and eager to make progress in the upcoming negotiations, she said.



