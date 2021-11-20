Iran condemns UK's decision to blacklist Palestine's Hamas

Tehran, Nov 20 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has condemned the UK's decision to declare the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) a terrorist organisation.



"The political solution for Palestine lies in a referendum among the indigenous residents (Muslim, Jewish, and Christian)," Xinhua news agency quoted Abdollahian as saying in a tweet.



"The rights of Palestinians cannot be trampled by distorting facts," he said.



On Friday, the UK Interior Minister Priti Patel issued a statement saying she had "acted to proscribe Hamas in its entirety" under Britain's Terrorism Act.



London has listed the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, as a terrorist organization since 2000.



