Iran begins security inspection of cameras to be installed at Karaj site

Tehran, Dec 19 (IANS) The Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI) on Sunday began technical and security inspection of cameras which are to be installed at Iran's Karaj centrifuge producing plant by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman for the AEOI announced.



Iran had set three conditions for the replacement of damaged cameras in Karaj, which are "carrying out judicial and security investigations on the dimensions of sabotage, condemnation (of sabotage act) by the IAEA and technical and security inspections of the cameras before installation," Kamalvandi told Iran's state TV in an interview.



"Iran's voluntary act to issue a license to replace these cameras was not due to a new agreement (with the IAEA), but it was done after these three preconditions are met," he said.



On Thursday, Kamalvandi said that following exchange of views between the AEOI and the IAEA, it was decided that the agency should cooperate duly with the AEOI to ensure that the cameras would not be used for acts of sabotage at TESA Karaj Complex, a centrifuge component manufacturing workshop in north-central part of the country, Xinhua news agency reported.



Iran has blamed Israel for damaging the cameras at the TESA facility as a consequence of its act of sabotage in June.



IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said on Wednesday that reinstallation of surveillance cameras at the facility is an important development for the IAEA's verification and monitoring activities in Iran.



