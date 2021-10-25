iQOO to update its entire portfolio to Android 12 in India

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Smartphone brand iQOO has announced that its smartphone line-up iQOO 7, iQOO 7 Legend, iQOO Z3, iQOO Z5, and the iQOO 3 will start getting Android 12 beta updates starting from December in India.



As per the schedule shared by the company, the devices released this year will start receiving beta builds from December end.



"As promised, we're here with our #Android12 upgrade rollout timeline. Now get the most personalized and safer user experience with iQOO and Android12," the company said in a tweet.



The update will be released in batches and all the mentioned devices were launched with Android 11 out of the box. They are running on the company's custom OriginOS skin.



Android 12 is available to install right now on Pixel 3, Pixel 3A, Pixel 4, Pixel 4A, Pixel 4A 5G, the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 5A. It will launch on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro as well.



Android 12 will be coming later this year to Samsung Galaxy, OnePlus, OPPO, realme, Tecno, vivo and Xiaomi devices.



The most noticeable feature in Android 12 is the new 'Material You' design, which lets users go a little deeper to tweak the look of the home screen to your liking.



The report said it is more expressive than previous versions of Android, with tools to let users coordinate colours that can extend across app icons, pull-down menus, widgets, among others.



--IANS

wh/ksk/







