IPL new franchise Lucknow Super Giants unveil team logo

Lucknow, Jan 31 (IANS) The Indian Premier league's new franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday unveiled the logo of the team, saying the brand identity draws inspiration from ancient Indian mythology.



"The mythical bird Garuda -- who is a protector and enthroned with the power to move swiftly, has inspired us to create the winged emblem of the team. Garuda is omnipresent in every Indian culture and sub-culture," LSG said in a statement.



"The tri-colour wings of the entity, symbolically represent Lucknow Super Giants' pan-India appeal. The body of the bird has been formed by a blue coloured bat to signify the game of cricket, there is a red ball with an orange seam too. It is like an auspicious 'Jay tilak'," it added.



The Lucknow franchise was purchased by the Sanjiv Goenka-owned RPSG group for an amount of Rs 7,090 Crore.



On January 21, the Lucknow franchise signed KL Rahul for Rs 17 crore, Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for Rs 9.2 crore and uncapped leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi for Rs 4 crore. Andy Flower has already been named the coach of the Lucknow franchise while former India batter Gautam Gambhir will serve as the mentor of the franchise.



--IANS



inj/bsk