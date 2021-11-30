IPL 2022: Kohli, Rohit, Dhoni retained by RCB, MI, CSK ahead of the mega auction

New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and MS Dhoni were on Tuesday retained by their respective franchises -- Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, and Chennai Super Kings as BCCI unveiled the retention list ahead of the IPL mega auction.



KL Rahul, Rashid Khan, and Hardik Pandya are among the big names that haven't been retained by their franchises. The three players -- along with other released players -- will now be in the pool from which the two new IPL teams, Ahmedabad and Lucknow, will have up to three picks each (2 Indian, 1 foreign).



Among foreign players, Glenn Maxwell, Jos Buttler, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Anrich Nortje were retained. All-rounder Kieron Pollard made the cut for Mumbai Indians whereas Moeen Ali was chosen over the likes of Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis and Dwayne Bravo at Chennai Super Kings.



The final list:



CSK: Ravindra Jadeja (16 cr), MS Dhoni (12 cr), Moeen Ali (8 cr), Ruturaj Gaikwad (6 crore)



KKR: Andre Russell (12 crore, 16 crore to be deducted from purse), Varun Chakravarthy (8 crore, 12 crore to be deducted from purse), Venkatesh Iyer (8 crore), Sunil Narine (6 crore)



SRH: Kane Williamson (14 crore), Abdul Samad (4 crore), Umran Malik (4 crore)



MI: Rohit Sharma (16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav(8 crore), Kieron Pollard (6 crore)



RCB: Virat Kohli (15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (11 crore), Mohammed Siraj (7 crore)



DC: Rishabh Pant (16 crore), Axar Patel (9 crore, 12 crore to be deducted from purse), Prithvi Shaw (7.5 crore, 8 crore to be deducted from purse), Anrich Nortje (6.5 crore)



RR: Sanju Samson (14 crore), Jos Buttler (10 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 crore)



PBKS: Mayank Agarwal (12 crore, 14 crore to be deducted from purse), Arshdeep Singh (4 crore)



--IANS



avn/bsk