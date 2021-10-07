IPL 2021: Deepak Chahar proposes his girlfriend Jaya after CSK vs PBKS match (Ld)

Dubai, Oct 7 (IANS) Indian pacer Deepak Chahar on Thursday proposed to his girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj after the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.



In the video posted on IPL's official twitter handle, Chahar can be seen dropping on one knee and putting a ring on his girlfriend's finger in front of his near and dear ones.



Taking to Instagram, the pacer shared a couple of photos with the love of his life and asked fans to shower their blessings on the couple.



"Picture says it all. Need all your blessings #taken," Chahar captioned his post on Instagram.



Jaya is former Bigg Boss contestant Sidharth Bhardwaj's sister. She hails from Delhi and works with a corporate firm. According to reports, Deepak has introduced Jaya to the entire Indian squad and CSK teammates a few months back. Jaya is a graduate of Mumbai University.



Off the field, love was the ultimate winner. But, in the field, it wasn't a good day for Chahar, who conceded 48 off his 4 overs with a wicket to his name and CSK lost the match against Punjab by six wickets.



Notably, Deepak Chahar, along with Shardul Thakur and Shreyas Iyer, has been kept in the standby list of the Indian cricket team for the upcoming men's T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in UAE and Oman.



--IANS

avn/cs