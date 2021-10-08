IPL 2021: DC, CSK, RCB & KKR qualify for play-offs

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Delhi Capitals (DC), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have qualified for the playoffs of 2021 Indian Premier League 2021, being played in UAE.



While Chennai Super Kings will be looking for their fourth IPL title, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are eyeing their maiden crown. Kolkata Knight Riders will be aiming for their third title.



It will be DC v CSK in Qualifier 1 and RCB v KKR in Eliminator.



A look at the four teams:





Delhi Capitals



Delhi accumulated 20 points from 14 matches with 10 wins and finished the league stage as table toppers. They will face Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday.



The fast bowling trio of Anrich Nortje (9 wickets), Kagiso Rabada (13 wickets), and Avesh Khan (22 wickets) have been Delhi's strength this season. Apart from pacers, Axar Patel (15 wickets) and Ravichandran Ashwin (5 wickets) have also done well with balls.



In batting, Shikhar Dhawan (544 runs) and Prithvi Shaw (401 runs) have been the top performers for Delhi.





Chennai Super Kings



MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings finished the league stage at second spot with 18 points from 14 matches. Since they have finished in the top 2, CSK will play against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday.



Faf du Plessis (546 runs), Ruturaj Gaikwad (533) and Moeen Ali (304 runs and 5 wickets), and Deepak Chahar (13 wickets) have been the top-performers for CSK this season.





Royal Challengers Bangalore



Virat Kohli-led RCB finished the league stage with 18 points in 14 matches. They will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator in Sharjah on October 11.



Glenn Maxwell (498 runs and 3 wickets), Devdutt Padikkal (390 runs) and Harshal Patel (30 wickets), Yuzvendra Chahal (16 wickets) have been the star performers for RCB in IPL 2020.





Kolkata Knight Riders



Kolkata Knight Riders qualified for the playoffs as the fourth team, with 14 points in 14 matches. KKR will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator in Sharjah on October 11.



Varun Chakravarthy (16 wickets), Rahul Tripathi (377 runs), Shubman Gill (352 runs), and Venkatesh Iyer (239 runs) have been the star performers for KKR in IPL 2020.



Mumbai Indians (5th spot), Punjab Kings (6th spot), Rajasthan Royals (7th spot), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (8th spot) failed to qualify for the playoffs of the IPL 2021.



