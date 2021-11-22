'IPAC maybe betraying Mamata Banerjee ahead of Goa polls'

Panaji, Nov 22 (IANS) The Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC) led by political strategist Prashant Kishor has an agenda of its own and may be betraying West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress founder Mamata Banerjee, Congress' Goa desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Monday.



Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a political rally here, Rao also questioned the repeated attacks by the TMC on the Congress party, instead of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.



"What are their (TMC) intentions? They have just come here to help BJP. And I do not know whether Mamata didi knows or not. But the people who are running this IPAC, they have a different agenda altogether I feel. They may be betraying even Mamata didi also," Rao claimed.



Rao, who has been campaigning and strategising the Congress's poll plans also questioned the funding of the TMC in Goa, which has orchestrated a high-pitch visibility election campaign in Goa.



"Agenda of TMC is to help BJP. That is their agenda. They want to weaken all other political parties and they are targetting Congress party. Why are they targetting Congress party. Why aren't they targetting BJP? Why have they come here. Where are they getting so much money from? Who is giving them resources. Who is funding TMC?" Rao said.



"These are questions Goa people and everyone is asking. What is their intention? No contribution to the state, no contribution to its development. No contribution towards struggle. They come just three months before elections and say we will form a government, we will break this party and that party," he also said.



--IANS

