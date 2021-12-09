IOC calls one-day summit to discuss issues related to Olympic movement

Lausanne, Dec 9 (IANS) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has convened a one-day online Olympic Summit on Saturday (Dec 11) involving its senior members, representatives of key international federations, representatives of important national Olympic committees, recognised and Continental Associations of National Olympic Committees to discuss various issues related to the Olympic movement.



The one-day 10th Olympic Summit will be held remotely via videoconference from IOC's headquarters, Olympic House, in Lausanne, Switzerland, and the discussions will focus on several topics of interest to the Olympic movement, including the successfully held Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, the upcoming Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, the sports calendar, the Olympic Virtual Series and esports, good governance, anti-doping and Olympic Agenda 2020+5.



The Olympic Summit, which will be chaired by IOC president Thomas Bach, brings together leading representatives of the Olympic movement. It forms part of the ongoing dialogue and consultation on important issues and subjects of significance for the future of the Olympic Movement.



Those invited included IOC vice-presidents Ziaquing Yu, Ser Miang Ng, John Coates, and Nicole Hoevertosz, IOC executive board members, Emma Terho, chairman of IOC Athletes Commission and Nenad Alovic, president, Olympic Summer Sports Federation. The international federations will be represented by Husain L-Musallam, president wold swimming body FINA; Morinari Watanabe, president of gymnastics body FIG, Gianni Infantino, Fifa president, Sebastian Coe, president of World Athletics, Johan Eliasch, president, world skiing body FIS, Luc Tardif, president of International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) and Jan Dijkema, president of the international skating union (ISU).



The national Olympic committees will be represented by Gou Zhongwen, president of the Chinese Olympic Committee, Susanne Lyons, president of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Stanislav Pozdnyakov, president of the Russian Olympic Committee Francesco Ricci Bitti, president of Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF), Ivo Ferriani, president of Association of International Winter Olympic Sports Federation (AIOWF) and Robin Mitchell, acting president of Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC).



--IANS

bsk/cs