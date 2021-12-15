Intriguing trailer of Nani's 'Shyam Singha Roy' unveiled

Hyderabad, Dec 15 (IANS) The theatrical trailer of Nani-starrer 'Shyam Singha Roy' was unveiled by the makers on Wednesday.



Along with the power-packed performances by the actors, the trailer is precisely balanced with all the commercial ingredients.



In the trailer, Nani is introduced as an aspiring filmmaker, who has big goals but struggles to make his mark, with his unpolished skills. Along with Nani's role, actress Krithi Shetty is introduced in a youthful role.



Actress Madonna Sebastian's role hints that she is an advocate. Her role also hints at her protective nature towards her sister played by Krithi Shetty.



Nani seems like he is trying to recall something from his past life. As the backdrop voice even suggests that a human's consciousness is still a mystery, the story takes us to another timeline altogether.



Nani beholding mystic elements with a story transporting back to the '60s in West Bengal, where 'Shyam Singha Roy' is introduced and Sai Pallavi plays a Devadasi.



Well, the trailer doesn't reveal the connection between the timelines or the roles but hints at the supernatural thriller elements.



Director Rahul Sankrityan seems to have made this film as a commercial entertainer laced with love, comedy, drama, action, and supernatural elements, as the trailer looks intriguing.



