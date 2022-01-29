Int'l military assistance for Ukraine optimistic: Defence Minister

Kiev, Jan 29 (IANS) Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that the international military assistance to his country is "optimistic" amid tensions with Russia.



"I cannot tell the exact amount of aid received, but I can say that it is more optimistic than the media report," Reznikov told a Parliament meeting.



Ukraine has already received three batches of military assistance from the US aid package worth $200 million and anti-tank weapons from Britain, Reznikov said, adding that Kiev is also waiting for support from Baltic countries, Canada and Denmark, reports Xinhua news agency.



He disclosed that currently, the number of modern anti-tank weapons possessed by the Ukrainian army "exceeds significantly the number of potential targets".



The Minister added that Ukraine has ratified a deal with the UK to get a loan worth 1.7 billion pounds ($2.28 billion), which would pave the way for the two countries to jointly produce missile boats and install new naval infrastructure in Ukraine.



Besides, Reznikov said that a total of 150 battalions of territorial defence have been already created in Ukraine to boost the country's security.



Ukraine is ramping up its defence capabilities amid the escalating tensions on its border with Russia.



Since November 2021, Kiev and some Western countries have accused Russia of assembling heavy troops near the Ukrainian border with a possible intention of "invasion".



Denying any intention to attack any country, Russia said it has the right to mobilize troops within its borders to defend its territory, as the NATO's increasing military activities near the borders constitute a threat to security.



