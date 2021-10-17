International Solar Alliance's fourth Assembly on Oct 20

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) The fourth session of the ISA Assembly is scheduled to be held on October 20, in virtual mode.



"The 4th Assembly of the ISA will be deliberating upon the Strategic Plan of the ISA for the next five years encompassing a Country Partnership Framework, Strategy for Private Sector Engagement, initiatives such as Blended Finance Risk Mitigation Facility and Viability Gap Financing scheme to facilitate affordable finance for solar energy projects across ISA's membership," a statement from the ISA said.



The Assembly will also feature an update on the ISA's various key initiatives such as the 'One Sun One World One Grid' initiative, the STARC project, the Trillion Dollars Solar Investment Roadmap for 2030, and progress made by the ISA over the past year.



Initiated by India, the ISA is an alliance of 124 countries, most of which lie either completely or partly between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn, with the primary objective of working for efficient consumption of solar energy to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.



This was an ambitious initiative proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has its global headquarters in India.



"We are working towards mobilising USD 1 trillion of investment for a massive deployment of solar energy technologies and for expanding solar markets. This would help achieve three different but interlinked objectives: promoting a clean energy transition; enabling energy access and energy security; and delivering a new economic driver for all countries," ISA Director General, Dr Ajay Mathur said.



The ISA Secretariat has planned a series of technical sessions on various strategic initiatives of the ISA on October 18 and technical sessions on various emergent issues in the solar and clean energy sector in partnership with partner and other organisations on October 21.



The technical sessions would feature in-depth expert deliberations on various thematic issues to help the ISA Secretariat refine its programmatic focus moving forward, it said.



"The Agenda for the Fourth Assembly represents a holistic vision for the ISA that would enable our members and the Secretariat in the coming years to translate our solar energy ambitions into action," the statement said.



