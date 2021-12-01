International arrival process running smoothly post new guidelines

New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) Operations for international arrivals have been "running smooth" post the implementation of the new guidelines laid down by the Union Health Ministry after the emergence of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron.



"Total 1,013 passengers from four 'at-risk' flights successfully completed arrival formalities due to availability of 'Rapid PCR Test' along with RT-PCR test," authorities at the Delhi Airport said.



"792 passengers decided to take the Rapid PCR Test and 221 passengers opted for the RT-PCR Test."



The variant detected in South Africa, poses a "very high" risk globally, the World Health Organisation had said.



The list of countries considered as "at-risk" currently include the countries in Europe, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand and Zimbabwe, amongst others.



So far, there have been no reports of prevalence of such variants in India.



