Intern files sexual harassment case against advocate in K'taka

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka), Oct 19 (IANS) A law graduate student has filed a sexual harassment case against a senior advocate in Mangaluru, police said on Tuesday.



The case has been filed against senior Advocate K.S.N. Rajesh.



Rajesh is also a Special Public Prosecutor for Lokayukta and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).



Mangaluru Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar said that a student from a law college in the city has filed a case of sexual harassment and the accused will be taken into custody and investigation will be conducted.



He said two FIR's have been lodged against the accused -- one by the intern on sexual harassment charges and another by her friend.



An audio clip containing the conversation between the victim and lawyer has gone viral. However, the advocate claimed that the audio clip was doctored by the victim and her friend, Shashikumar added.



The victim's friend in another complaint has alleged that the accused's friends had approached her on the pretext of giving her legal advice on the name of a women's organisation. "They took the victim's friend along with her sisters to some ground and threatened them to make statements as they (accused's friends) wanted," Shashikumar said.



"This is a serious case. Considering the sensitivity of the issue and to ensure transparency in the case, IPS officer Ranjith Bandaru has been appointed as the investigation officer," he said.



Three days ago, the advocate had approached the Urva police station alleging extortion by the victim's friend. However, the matter was settled in the police station and no complaint was registered. Further investigation was on, Shashikumar added.



--IANS

mka/dpb

