Inter-state narco cartel busted in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Delhi Police have busted an inter-state narco cartel and arrested two persons with 661 kg of marijuana, an official said here on Monday.



Furnishing the details, Deputy Commissioner Urvija Goel said that the police had received information that two persons would come in a truck from the Delhi Cantt side and cross the Naraina area via Ring Road for supplying drugs.



Based on this information, a police team was constituted that laid a trap under the Naraina flyover. After some time, a truck was seen coming from the Delhi Cantt side. The police team stopped the truck near the DDA land and overpowered its two occupants.



During checking, it was found that the truck was laden with wooden logs and beneath the wooden logs, a secret chamber was installed from where 661 kg of marijuana was recovered. The estimated value of the recovered drugs is said to be around Rs 1 crore in the international market.



The accused were identified as Rafique Khan, a resident of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, and Raj Kishore, a resident of Samaypur-Badli, Delhi.



On interrogation, the accused persons disclosed that the nexus had reached Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan.



The recovered consignment was ordered by a person named Shera and his partner Bahadur Singh alias Fauji.



On further interrogation, it was revealed that Shera had purchased the contraband from Chetan, who's based in Odisha's Koraput district.



The police have conducted raids at various places in Koraput and have arrested Chetan. He revealed that he had arranged the recovered contraband for Shera from the tribal areas of Andhra-Odisha border.



The police have registered a case under sections 20, 25, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Naraina police station. "Further probe is still on," the senior official added.



