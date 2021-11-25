Intensify vax drive to improve 2nd dose coverage: K'taka CM

Bengaluru, Nov 25 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday directed the deputy commissioners to intensify the Covid vaccination drive to improve the state's second dose coverage.



At a virtual meeting with the deputy commissioners to review the progress of the vaccination drive in the state, Bommai said, "The state has achieved 90 per cent coverage of first dose and the extent of coverage of second dose stands at 57 per cent. The second dose coverage should touch 70 per cent by the end of December."



Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of vaccination, while Kalaburagi is at the bottom.



"The deputy commissioners should devote at least one hour daily for the vaccination programme besides constituting teams to visit the villages to convince the people to get vaccinated, Bommai said.



The Chief Minister also cautioned against any complacency in vaccination drive in the backdrop of drop in Covid cases in the state.



"The cases are again on the rise in many countries. We should not leave any scope for a possible third wave in Karnataka," he added.



--IANS

mka/arm