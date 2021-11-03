'Instead of adopting Elon Musk's tech, provide basic facilities first'

Panaji, Nov 3 (IANS) Instead of making hollow promises about adopting cutting edge technologies developed by billionaire techie Elon Musk, the ruling BJP should instead focus on providing basic facilities in Goa, South Goa Congress MP Francisco Sardinha said on Wednesday.



"They talk big. When (Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari) Gadkari came to Goa he spoke about adopting Elon Musk's techniques. Dear Mr Gadkari, do what is required in our villages first," Sardinha told a press conference in Panaji.



"People do not get mobile phone range. The connectivity is so bad. Students are facing hardship, because they are still learning how to use mobile phones because schools are shut. Give what is needed. Do not aim to reach for the skies when you cannot touch the roof of your house," Sardinha also said.



Gadkari, who was on a two-day visit to the state earlier this week, had spoken about adopting billionaire Elon Musk's hyperloop pod technology along the Mumbai-Delhi sector. Gadkari had also urged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to adopt electricity-based public transport systems in Goa.



