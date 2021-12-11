Instagram announces the '25 Under 25 Instagrammers of India'

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANSlife) Instagram has always been a place where individuals could express themselves while also being entertained. Reels, on the other hand, has seen an increase in the amount of young individuals showing their skills and building a strong community as a result of its launch. As part of the platform's marketing campaign this year, creators were honoured by emphasising their accomplishment across many media formats. Now, as part of the same initiative, '25 Under 25 Instagrammers of India' is another step.





The list is intended to highlight Instagram's most interesting and trailblazing artists, who are exploring and expressing themselves, telling their communities unique stories, and pushing others to do the same. A varied and accomplished panel of judges, as well as Instagram, decided on the final list. Sara Ali Khan, creators Kusha Kapila and Masoom Minawala, Nikhil Taneja, co-founder and CEO of the youth media company Yuvaa (@weareyuvaa), GV Prakash, popular music composer for Tamil and Telugu films, Aju Philip, co-founder of the influencer marketing agency @fabsquadmedia, and Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India, are among those honoured.



Manish Chopra shares more context, "Reels has transformed the way content is created and consumed on Instagram and given rise to a whole new wave of young creators. This list is our way of recognising and celebrating them. I'm glad and thankful to the jury for bringing their knowledge and experience to bear in selecting this diverse and inclusive list of 25 creators. We look forward to engaging with them, and many more like them, to further support and augment the creator ecosystem in India."



Sara Ali Khan, also commented, "I'm constantly amazed and enthused by the creativity that people are showcasing on Instagram. With Reels especially, it's great to see new and young faces that are constantly breaking out with their transitions, trends, and challenges. I'm happy to have played a small part in selecting the creators who're part of this elite 25 Under 25 list. It was an absolute privilege to look at their accounts, and I'm taking inspiration from them for my upcoming reels too."



