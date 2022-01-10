Inspired wedding cocktails

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANSlife) Because of the increased demand for high-quality beverages during the pandemic, the premiumization of the Indian liquor sector has expanded. Consumers are becoming more sensitive to high-quality items and are willing to pay a premium as a result of increasing savings as a result of the growing at-home culture.





With the arrival of the New Year, the carousel of wedding invitations from family and friends begins to spin. In 2022, however, weddings will take on a more private tone, as new-age couples want their weddings to reflect their personality. Because of the change in how Indian families celebrate weddings, the culinary spread at receptions will be elevated, which will include a specifically created beverage that embodies the couple's spirit.



Diageo, as one of the leading consumer goods corporations, is continuing its premiumization efforts and, as part of the process, revamping its luxury portfolio. For example, Diageo India's #PourofGold campaign for Johnnie Walker Gold Reserve brings to life the story of the beverage that is excellent for weddings and joyful occasions.



The trend of experimenting with flavours and arranging a personalised meal for the wedding will continue due to changing drinking habits and the rising liquor market in the Indian subcontinent. Akash Tomar, Diageo India Brand Ambassador shares a few Johnnie Walker Gold Reserve inspired wedding cocktails:



Golden Opportunity



Ingredients:



Johnnie Walker Gold label 60ml

Lime Juice 30ml

Turmeric Syrup 25ml

Egg White 1No.



Glass: Old fashioned



Garnish: Orange zest and edible golden spray



Method:



Add all the ingredients into the shaker, shake with ice.

Strain the cocktail into another shaker and shake without ice (it will give you better froth.)

Serve it in an old-fashioned glass over fresh ice.



Bittersweet "US"



Ingredients:



Johnnie Walker Gold Label 60 ml

Salted Maple Syrup 1 bar spoon

Bitters 2 dash



Glass: Old fashioned



Garnish: Orange zest & Marshmallow/cherry



Method:



Add all the ingredients into a mixing glass

Add ice and stir well

Strain it into an old-fashioned glass over fresh ice.



New Beginning



Ingredients:



Johnnie Walker Gold Label 45ml

Fresh green apple juice 110 ml



Glass: Highball



Garnish: Fresh Green apple slice



Method:



Take a highball glass, fill it up with ice

Add all the ingredients into the glass

Stir well and garnish with apple slice and serve



The Long Walk



Ingredients:



Johnnie Walker Gold Label 45ml

Apple juice 45 ml

Cinnamon syrup 20 ml

Lime Juice 30 ml

Soda 60 ml



Glass: Highball



Garnish: Cinnamon stick & Orange slice



Method:



Take a highball glass, fill it up with ice

Add all the ingredients into the glass

Stir well and garnish with cinnamon stick and serve



Walking into new innings of Life



Ingredients:



Johnnie Walker Gold Label 50 ml

Sweet vermouth 10 ml

Bitters 2 dash



Glass: Coupe



Garnish: Cherry & orange zest



Method:



Add all the ingredients into a mixing glass

Add ice and stir well

Strain it into an old-fashioned glass over fresh ice



