Inspired by the vivid flavours of veganism

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANSlife) Marriott International debuted the 'Mood Diets' menu earlier this year, which was designed to meet the nutrient requirements of customers while also meeting the unconscious food desires that develop from changeable temperaments. To keep the momentum going, it has introduced Mood Diets 2.0, which includes a vegan twist on all of the dishes and is curated from natural, plant-based foods.







The new Mood Diet 2.0 menu will be co-created by a contest that will be held in 15 cities to crowdsource authentic recipes. The recipes must be vegan, with simple and fuss-free preparations that include one or more of the ten organic ingredients chosen by our professional chefs. The top three dishes will be included in the menu, which will be available before the end of the year. The competition will take place from the 1st through December 15.



Sharing her thoughts on this initiative, Khushnooma Kapadia, Senior Area Director of Marketing-South Asia, Marriott International, said, "Our first instalment of 'Mood Diets' as part of our delivery platform Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels was very well received and was hugely successful across most of our hotels." Given the positive feedback we got from our guests, we decided to introduce the second edition with more changes and innovations. With sustainability becoming an integral part of our lifestyle choices and a significant priority for us as an organization, the intent was to create a newly minted diet that is uplifting and engages in creating the right kind of mood setting for our customers. Mood Diets 2.0 showcases not only the culinary expertise of our chefs, but it also reinforces our commitment to keep providing guests and patrons with unique and innovative food and beverage offerings".



Commenting on the crowdsourced menu design, Himanshu Taneja, Culinary Director , South Asia, Marriott International, said, "Every ingredient has a unique flavour, most of which may still be undiscovered." With this initiative, we want to engage with the larger community, encouraging them to share authentic recipes with their own local touch. We are confident the added filter of sustainability will get foodies and home-grown chefs interested and excited about trying something new and creative. Overall, research also shows a sustainable diet improves moods and productivity levels, making it an obvious choice for the "Mood Diets" menu.



Mood Diets 2.0 will be rolled-out across 21 Marriott International hotels across the country which includes Renaissance Mumbai, JW Marriott Pune, JW Marriott Kolkata , Westin Pune ,Marriott Indore, Aloft Aerocity New Delhi, Marriott Kochi, JW Marriott Bengaluru and many more.



(IANSlife can be contacted at IANSlife@ians.in)



--IANS

os/tb