Inspired by Sardar Patel, India is becoming fully capable of meeting challenges: PM

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that inspired by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India is becoming fully capable of meeting external and internal challenges.



On the occasion of 'National Unity Day', the Prime Minister paid rich tributes to Sardar Patel who dedicated his life for the ideals of "Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat".



Modi emphasised that Sardar Patel wanted a strong, inclusive, sensitive and alert India, an India that has humility as well as development.



"Inspired by Sardar Patel, India is becoming fully capable of meeting external and internal challenges", he said.



"Sardar Patel is not just a historical figure but lives in the heart of every countryman and people who are taking his message of unity forward are the true symbol of an unfractured feeling of unity. Rashtriya Ekta parades in every nook and corner of the country and events at the Statue of Unity are reflecting the same spirit."



He said that India is not just a geographical unity but a nation replete with the generous standards of ideals, notions, civilisation and culture.



"This land mass where 130 crore Indians live is an integral part of our soul, dreams and aspirations."



Referring to strengthening of India's democratic traditions by the emotion of one India, the Prime Minister called for collective efforts from every citizen in the direction of achieving the goals of the country.



Highlighting the steps taken to strengthen the country in the last seven years, the Prime Minister informed that the country got rid of unnecessary old laws, strengthened the ideals of unity, and emphasis on connectivity and infrastructure has reduced geographical and cultural distances.



"Today, strengthening the feeling of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat', a Mahayagya of social, economic and constitutional integration is going on and the country's resolve and capability in water, sky, land and space are unprecedented and the nation has started moving on the path of new mission of Aatmnirbharta," the Prime Minister said.



He emphasised that "Sabka Prayas" is even more relevant in the Amrit Kaal of Independence. This "Azadi ka Amrit Saal" is of unprecedented growth, achieving difficult goals and building the India of Sardar Saheb's dreams, he said.



For Sardar Patel, "Ek Bharat" meant equal opportunities for all and "Ek Bharat is a Bharat that gives equal opportunities to women, Dalits, deprived, tribal and forest dwellers. Where housing, electricity and water is within the reach of everyone without discrimination. The country is doing the same with Sabka Prayas", he said.



The Prime Minister reiterated the power of "Sabka Prayas" in the fight against Corona where new Covid hospitals, essential medicines, 100 crore doses of vaccines were made possible due to collective efforts of every citizen.



Referring to the recently launched PM GatiShakti National Master Plan to harness the collective power of government departments, the Prime Minister said that if along with the government, people's Gatishakti is also leveraged, nothing is impossible. Therefore, he said, that every action should be marked by consideration for wider national goals.



Citing an example of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Modi said that the government has turned people's participation into nation's strength.



"Whenever Ek Bharat moves', we get success and also contribute towards Shreshth Bharat," he added.



