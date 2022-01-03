Inspired by 'Bunty Aur Babli', Delhi couple turns snatcher

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) Inspired by the 2005 Bollywood flick 'Bunty Aur Babli', a married couple in the national capital decided to follow the same path of crime and subsequently committed a snatching.



The couple -- Gaurav Malhotra (26) and Poonam (23) (names changed) -- had tied the knot four months ago.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest district), Gaurav Sharma, said in a media briefing that the case was unique as it was the first time a lady was involved in such kind of street crime.



"Usually, we get reports of two men as snatchers but this time the snatchers were a married couple," he said.



The incident took place on December 23, when a 20-year-old woman was robbed of her mobile phone in the South Campus police station area by two motorcycle-borne snatchers, of which one was identified as a woman.



Subsequently, a police team within seven days gathered all the relevant information and nabbed the accused couple on Sunday.



During interrogation, it was revealed that their family belonged to a low income group and the accused man's father is a butcher.



"They wished to live a lavish life and planned to be rich by using shortcuts, just like in the Bollywood movie 'Bunty Aur Babli'," the official said.



On the day of the incident, the accused woman had demanded an android phone from her husband, and the two were looking for some passersby using a mobile phone.



"They noticed the complainant and snatched her phone and ran away from the spot," the official said.



The police said the accused duo had no previous criminal record.



