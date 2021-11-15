'Inside Edge' takes guard for third season

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Cricket drama 'Inside Edge' has been an audience favourite ever since its first season premiered on Prime Video, four years ago.



After serving two power packed seasons, the show is returning with its third instalment. The new season stars an ensemble of Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Tanuj Virwani, Aamir Bashir, Sayani Gupta, Sapna Pabbi, Akshay Oberoi, Sidhant Gupta and Amit Sial.



Prime Video and Excel Media & Entertainment today announced that the third season of the hugely popular series will premiere globally on December 3. The stage expands manifolds as the stakes get higher in the third season with the game becoming more personal than ever.



Talking about the third season, Ritesh Sidhwani, Producer, Excel Entertainment, says, "The overwhelming response 'Inside Edge' has received from viewers and critics alike has encouraged us to present yet another exciting season. 'Inside Edge' is and will always be very special to us given that it is Excel's first original with Amazon while also being Amazon's first original in India."



"We are thrilled to chronicle the next gripping phase of the journey of Mumbai Mavericks, which will ultimately decide the fate of the team that has battled many odds. The third season of the Inside Edge franchise is a testament to the fact that we are committed to bringing our creative vision to life through interesting and innovative formats. We're eagerly looking forward to the global premiere of the show on Prime Video," he added.



Created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Kanishk Varma, the show's third season features 10 episodes all of which will be available to stream from December 3 in more than 240 countries and territories.



--IANS

aa/kr



