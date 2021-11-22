Inmate killed by another prisoner inside Patna jail

Patna, Nov 22 (IANS) An inmate of Phulwarisharif prison in Patna was stabbed to death by another prisoner on Monday afternoon, an official said.



The deceased, who has been identified as Tuntun Rai from Khajekalan locality in Patna, was lodged in jail for the last six months.



A source in the jail said that Rai got involved in an altercation with another inmate named Munna Kumar. The latter picked a scissor and stabbed him on the chest.



"Rai and Kumar were deployed in a face mask manufacturing centre inside the prison. They often got involved in verbal duels. After the matter reached a boiling point, Kumar stabbed Rai on the chest with a scissor," a jail official said.



Following the incident, the security personnel deployed at the centre managed to overpower Kumar, while Rai died after being taken to the hospital.



"We have lodged an FIR against Kumar under the relevant sections of the IPC. Further investigation is on," the official said.



