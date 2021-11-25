Infrastructure not 'Rajniti' but 'Rashtra Niti' for us: PM (Ld)

New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Laying the foundation Stone of Noida International Airport, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that for his government, infrastructure is not part of 'Rajniti' (politics) but part of 'Rashtra Niti' (national policy).



Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of the airport in presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, General V.K. Singh, Sanjiv Baliyan, S.P. Singh Baghel and B.L. Varma.



Addressing the public gathering after laying the foundation stone, the Prime Minister said, "Infrastructure is not part of politics for us but part of national policy (rashtra niti). We are making sure that the projects do not get stuck, do not hang in limbo or do not go astray. We try to ensure that the infrastructure work is completed within the stipulated time".



He mentioned that proposed International Airport will play a major role in the growing aviation sector of India and will be a key centre of maintenance, repair and operations of aircraft.



"A Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility is coming up in 40 acre, giving employment to hundreds of young people. Today India spends thousands of crores of rupees for getting these services abroad. Now, all repairs and maintenance work will be carried out at proposed MRO centre and thousands of crores will be saved," he said.



The Prime Minister pointed out that the new India of the 21st century is building one of the best modern infrastructure today. "Better roads, better rail network, better airports are not just infrastructure projects but they transform the entire region, transforming people's lives completely," he said.



The Prime Minister mentioned that the new International Airport will become the logistics gateway of northern India. "This airport will make the entire region a powerful symbol of the National Gati Shakti Masterplan," he said.



Talking about benefits of infrastructure projects, Modi said, "Employment opportunities are created during airport construction. The airport also requires thousands of people to run smoothly. Therefore, this airport will also give new employment to thousands of people of western Uttar Pradesh."



The Prime Minister stated that after seven decades of independence, for the first time, Uttar Pradesh has started getting what it has always deserved. "With the efforts of the double engine government, today Uttar Pradesh is turning into the most connected region of the country," he said.



Commenting on the integrated multi-modal cargo hub that is coming up, he said that in a land-locked state like Uttar Pradesh, airport will be very useful and this hub will serve industrial centres like Aligarh, Mathura, Meerut, Agra, Bijnor, Moradabad and Bareilly. "Khurja artisans, Meerut Sports Industry, Saharanpur furniture, brass industry of Moradabad, Agra footwear and Petha industry will get huge support from the upcoming infrastructure," Modi said.



Hitting out at the opposition parties, Prime Minister said, "Uttar Pradesh, which the previous governments kept in deprivation and darkness, the Uttar Pradesh which was shown false dreams by the previous governments is making its mark not only nationally but also internationally."



Citing Jewar airport as an example how the earlier governments in Uttar pradesh and at the Centre ignored the development of western Uttar Pradesh, he said that two decades ago the BJP government in state had conceptualised this project and later this airport was entangled in the tussle of the earlier governments in Delhi and Lucknow for many years. "The government which was earlier in UP had written a letter to the then central government and told that the project of this airport should be shelved. Now with the efforts of the double engine government, today we are witnessing the Bhumi Pujan of the same airport," he said.



The Prime Minister mentioned that some political parties in our country have always kept their self-interest paramount. "The thinking of these people is self-interest, only their own and the development of their family. Whereas, we follow the spirit of nation first -- Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka prayas is our mantra," he said.



