Influencers' favourite brand launches in India

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANSlife) One of Europe's top 20 fastest growing companies, NA-KD, is one of the most popular brands among global fashion influencers.





NA-KD embodies Scandinavian culture's key principles, which include inventiveness, clean design, and a strong regard for nature. NA-collections KD's are designed to be utilitarian as well as fashionable, resulting in high-quality clothing to invest in. The contemporary company delivers timeless wardrobe basics with a luxurious feel at accessible costs, mixing a clean and warm look with promises of environmentally conscientious manufacture.



Nykaa Fashion continues to expand its selective offering by onboarding brands that are making waves around the world and are sought after for their elevated style. After celebrating homegrown talent through its vast curation of local labels. The multi-brand lifestyle e-commerce platform, continues to bring the best selection with the exclusive launch of NA-KD,



Play, Slay, Everyday, or Vacation –the curated assortment from NA-offers KD's will take buyers from work and leisure to lounge and vacation in style. From the label's debut iteration, shoppers can find a variety of adaptable separates, dresses and jumpsuits, tailored coats and jackets, comfortable knits and loungewear, signature denim, and shoes.



Speaking on the new launch, Adwaita Nayar, CEO Nykaa Fashion said, "Nykaa Fashion continues to grow and establish itself as a lifestyle destination that inspires customers to make elevated style choices. We have a keen focus on curating the best brands from international markets and extending our fashion assortment with key players like NA-KD is exciting. NA-KD's fashion-forward approach and commitment to sustainability resonates with our consumers and makes it a great fit for Nykaa Fashion."



Sarah Krusell, VP Commercial & Brand, NA-KD said, "Working closely with brand ambassadors and content creators from all over the world, we strive to show the most updated styles, and at the same time, we strive to do it as sustainably as possible." We are happy that Nykaa Fashion's customers will now be able to take part in the NA-KD world. In a short time, NA-KD has grown to become a world leader in fashion and e-commerce, proof that customers appreciate our philosophy that clothing can be both affordable and on-trend."



