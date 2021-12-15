Industrialists' demands to be addressed on priority: Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Dec 15 (IANS) Reiterating his government's firm commitment to ensure a congenial atmosphere for industrial development, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi on Wednesday assured representatives of various industrial associations that their entire genuine grievances would be addressed on priority and in a fast-track mode.



Addressing members of industrial associations, who called on Channi here in the presence of Local Government Minister Brahm Mohindra, he said that most of their demands have already been met as promised by him during the Punjab Investors' Summit.



The remaining would also be resolved amicably soon after getting these thoroughly examined, he added.



Channi said since the issues flagged by the representatives of the industry at this platform are of diverse nature viz. GST, pollution and power, which need to be tackled after due diligence by taking the views of respective administrative secretaries.



Taking prompt cognizance of the prevailing SMS racket in the steel market of Mandi Gobindgarh, Channi ordered the SSP in Fatehgarh Sahib instantly to take stern action against all those unscrupulous elements involved in such unethical trade practices.



He also asked the PSPCL authorities to look into the demand of various industrial associations for waiver of fixed electricity charges of two months i.e. April and May 2020 as the industry was shut down during Covid-19 pandemic.



Channi said a positive investment sentiment has been set into motion with a sole objective to ensure level-playing field to all stakeholders to invest in Punjab as it is now swiftly emerging as the most preferred investment destination across the country.



--IANS

vg/vd