Industrial corridors to flank Ayodhya

Ayodhya, Nov 24 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is setting up industrial corridors along both sides of Lucknow-Faizabad-Gorakhpur four-lane national highway within the 65 km periphery of the Ayodhya Development Authority's (ADA) jurisdiction.



The industry hub, spread over 100 acres, will form part of Ayodhya Master Plan-2031 that is being prepared by the ADA.



According to ADA Vice Chairman Vishal Singh, the master plan is expected to be finalised next month and will be sent for state government's approval.



Unlike other development projects, the ADA will not acquire land from farmers.



"Industrialists will directly buy plots from land owners and ADA will provide infrastructure. The industrial hub will cover an area of 100 acres," he said.



The new master plan extends from the Ring Road with proposed industrial corridors along both sides. Around 114 development projects approved by the state government have been incorporated in the master plan.



Amid construction of the Ram temple, Ayodhya is undergoing a makeover with modern infrastructure and facilities. The town soon will have grand gates called 'Ram Dwaars' at all entry points along with gardens with invoking the ambience of 'Treta Yug'.



Principal secretary, housing and urban development Deepak Kumar said that project deadlines will be met on a war footing.



There is another proposal to include villages of Basti and Gonda districts under the ADA.



--IANS

amita/ksk/







