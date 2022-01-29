Indraneil Sengupta: I try to understand my director's vision

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Actor Indraneil Sengupta, who recently had two major releases 'Aranyak' and 'Human', says he tries to understand his director's vision and tries to do his best to fit into that.



Talking about his 'Aranyak' co-star Raveena Tandon, Indraneil said: "The best thing about her is that she is a lovely human being. She has no air of seniority or stardom and is a very hardworking actor on set."



"Director Vinay Waikul was very clear about what he wanted and would push his actors to give their best for every shot. And the result is there for everyone to see as Aranyak has been lauded for the performances of the entire cast."



Talking about 'Human', the actor said: "I have got calls and messages from people I haven't been in touch with for 10-12 years and that tells me the appreciation is genuine!"



In 'Human', he was surrounded by some great actors like Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, Ram Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa, and Asif.



"I try to understand my director's vision and try to do my best to fit into that. I listen to my director, add a bit of my own understanding and feed off other actors. So, it always helps to observe someone like Shefali and Kirti, understand their approach and their process and just react to them," Indraneil said.



--IANS

dc/sks