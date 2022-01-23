Indore's Khajrana temple committee plans to build cowshed, Bhakt Sadan

Indore, Jan 23 (IANS) The management committee of the Khajrana Ganesh temple in Madhya Pradesh's Indore is planning to build a huge cowshed and a multi-story building called 'Bhakt Sadan'.



While talking to IANS, a member of the management committee said the proposal has been passed and the design has been prepared by an Indore-based private construction firm. The committee has planned to setup a cowshed where at least 40-50 cows can be accommodated at one time.



It was told that setting up a cowshed here has been a long pending proposal which could not get materilised due to lack of adequate land portion; however, the committee has now decided to go ahead with the project. Similarly, building a Bhakt Sadan was initiated in 2019, which got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



"As number of devotees visit this temple from across India and overseas, therefore, providing them with a safe lodging place has been a need. The new multi-story building will be called Bhakt Sadan, which will have at least 50 rooms and a big size gallery where 200-250 people can gather for prayer," a committee member said requesting not to be named.



The member claimed that the development will cost around Rs 6 crore (for Bhakt Sadan and cowshed) and a land portion of around 7,000 sqm will be required.



"The prabandhan samiti has decided to build both the cowshed and Bhakt Sadan with the money received from devotees as donation. Almost all preparations have been done, including necessary approval from the government authorities, but the only hurdle is acquisition of land. Once the land acquisition is done, the construction process will start," the committee member said.



Khajrana Ganesh temple is considered one of the historical pilgrimages in northern part of India, which was built during the reign of Holkar dynasty. It is believed that the temple was built by Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar in 1735, who had retrieved the idol of lord Ganesha from a well where it was hidden to keep it safe from Mughal Emperor Aurangazeb.



