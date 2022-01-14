Indonesia's 3rd Covid wave expected to peak in mid-Feb

Jakarta, Jan 14 (IANS) The peak of the third Covid-19 wave in Indonesia triggered by the Omicron variant is expected to occur in mid-February, the Health Ministry said.



The peak will probably happen in the second or third week of February, with daily cases up to 40,000 to 55,000, spokesperson for the Health Ministry's Covid-19 vaccination program Siti Nadia Tarmizi said.



Till date, the country has recorded 506 Omicron cases, including 84 local transmissions, as well as 1,384 probable cases of the variant based on the S-gene target failure (SGTF) swab test method.



Thousands of probable Omicron cases are currently in the process of whole genome sequencing, Tarmizi said, adding that the daily number of Covis-19 cases in the country continues to rise with the total tally at 4,268,890.



Indonesia has managed to cope with the second wave of transmissions of the Delta variant, which saw a peak of 56,757 cases on July 15, 2021.



