Indonesian Prez calls for implementation of ASEAN travel corridor

Jakarta, Oct 26 (IANS) Indonesian President Joko Widodo has called on Southeast Asian countries to accelerate the implementation of a regional travel corridor.



"The ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Travel Corridor Arrangement Framework which was initiated by Indonesia a year ago needs to be implemented immediately," the President said during his speech at the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit.



At the forum, he emphasized that the establishment of the travel corridor within the ASEAN region would run the mobility of communities among member nations, which have been plagued by restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



He suggested that travel restrictions be reduced as the number of Covid-19 cases in ASEAN region is declining.



"ASEAN's economic recovery must be accelerated by reactivating safe travels, including safe tourism," Widodo added.



Tourism is one of the key areas of ASEAN's cooperation since the early establishment of the Association.



