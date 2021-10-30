Indonesian President to visit Italy, Britain, UAE for climate change, economic talks

Jakarta, Oct 30 (IANS) Indonesian President Joko Widodo left here on Friday for his visit to Italy, Britain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



Widodo will attend the G20 summit in Italy's capital Rome on October 30-31, before taking part in the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Britain, on November 1-2, Xinhua news agency reported.



"At the two summits, I will also hold bilateral meetings with several countries," Widodo told a virtual press conference on Friday.



The G20 summit will end with the handover of the presidency from Italy to Indonesia which will officially take place on December 1, 2021.



The COP26 meeting to be chaired by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be attended by around 120 heads of state and government.



The issue of climate change is important for Indonesia, home to the world's largest tropical and mangrove forests.



The Indonesian President will also visit the UAE on November 3-4.



