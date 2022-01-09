Indonesia reports 479 new Covid cases, 6 more deaths

Jakarta, Jan 9 (IANS) Indonesia has confirmed 479 new Covid-19 cases, raising the country's tally of infections to 4,265,666, according to the Health Ministry.



The ministry on Saturday reported that the death toll from Covid-19 in the country rose by six to 144,127, while 175 more people recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,115,747, Xinhua news agency reported.



As the Indonesian government is accelerating its national vaccination programs to curb the spread of the virus, more than 169 million people have received their first dose of vaccines, while over 116 million have taken the second dose.



Indonesia started mass Covid-19 vaccinations in January last year.



Aiming to fully vaccinate 208.2 million people, Indonesia has administered over 287 million doses, including the third booster jabs.



--IANS

int/shs