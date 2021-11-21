Indonesia reports 314 new Covid-19 cases, 11 more deaths

Jakarta, Nov 21 (IANS) Indonesia on Sunday confirmed 314 new Covid-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 4,253,412, according to the country's Health Ministry.



The death toll from the virus in the country rose by 11 to 143,739, while 331 more people recovered during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,101,547, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the ministry.



Indonesia started mass Covid-19 vaccinations on January 13.



More than 134.41 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 89.22 million have taken the second doses.



Indonesia has so far administered over 224.84 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, including the third booster jabs.



The Indonesian government aims to vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country.



