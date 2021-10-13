Indonesia reports 1,233 new Covid cases, 48 more deaths

Jakarta, Oct 13 (IANS) The number of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,233 within one day to 4,231,046, with the death toll adding by 48 to 142,811, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.



According to the ministry, 2,259 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of patients recovering from Covid-19 to 4,067,684, the Xinhua news agency reported.



To date, at least 59.41 million people in the country have received two shots of vaccines, while 102.68 million have taken their first doses, the ministry added.



The Indonesian government is targeting to vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country.



