Indonesia reopens for int'l visitors from 19 countries

Jakarta, Oct 15 (IANS) Indonesia has allowed international visitors from 19 countries, including India, with a Covid-19 positivity rate of less than 5 per cent to enter the country, Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said.



Besides India, the other 18 countries are Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), New Zealand, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, China, Japan, South Korea, Liechtenstein, Italy, France, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Poland, Hungary and Norway, reports Xinhua news agency.



"This policy only applies specifically to direct flights to Bali and Riau Islands," Pandjaitan added.



They are allowed to enter Indonesia if they test negative for Covid-19, have been fully vaccinated, and have health insurance as well as proof of booking accommodations for a five-day quarantine.



Bali is an Indonesian province with the most international visitors, while Riau Islands, in the west of the country bordering Singapore, is in the second position of foreign tourist arrivals.



Indonesia resumed flights for international visitors in the two provinces from Thursday as the Covid-19 pandemic has been under control.



