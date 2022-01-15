Indonesia lifts entry ban for people from 14 nations

Jakarta, Jan 15 (IANS) The Indonesian government has lifted the entry ban on visitors from 14 countries to restore the country's economy and boost the tourism sectort, the Covid-19 Task Force said.



The task force's spokesperson Wiku Adisasmito said the 14 countries are South Africa, Botswana, Norway, France, Angola, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini, Lesotho, Britain and Denmark, reports Xinhua news agency.



If the ban remains, it will make cross-border movements difficult, Xinhua news agency quoted the spokesperson as saying.



Like other international travellers, now visitors from those countries are only required to undergo a seven-day quarantine when entering Indonesia, Adisasmito added.



