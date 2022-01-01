Indo-B'desh border in Tripura to be totally fenced by 2022: BSF

New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) said on Saturday that the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura will be totally fenced by 2022 to ensure full-proof security.



The Inspector General of BSF, Sushanta Kumar Nath, said that over 80 per cent of the fencing work on the 856 km India-Bangladesh international border in Tripura has already been completed.



He also said that substantial fencing work has been completed last year in Tripura's eastern sector and the remaining work on a 31 km porous patch has been taken up on a priority basis wherein the single row fencing has gained momentum in the state and 10 km was fenced in last year.



Nath also said that setting up of floodlights is going hand-in-hand with the fencing work.



"We are hopeful of completing fencing and setting up of floodlights along the entire stretch of the India-Bangladesh border in the state by 2022," he added.



He also said that 218 people have been arrested for sneaking across the international border, while contraband items worth Rs 35.64 crore have been seized last year.



The BSF IG informed that two militants of the proscribed outfit National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) surrendered to the BSF on Saturday and one of them took arms training in the neighbouring Bangladesh.



