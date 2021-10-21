IndiGo transports 67.9% of total vaccines in India

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) Airline major IndiGo on Thursday said it has transported 67.9 crore doses, or 67.9 per cent of total vaccines, in India.



The airline carried 1,727 tonnes of Covid vaccine via 4,505 flights from January 12 to October 20, securing a share of 67.9 per cent in vaccine transportation during this period.



IndiGo Chief Commercial Officer, William Boulter said: "We feel privileged to be able to contribute to the national vaccination program through safe and hassle-free transportation of 67.9 crore vaccine doses over the last nine months."



"It is an honour to be the largest transporter of Covid vaccines in the country, carrying almost 190 tonnes of vaccine Cargo across the country every month," he added.



