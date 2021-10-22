Indices open in green as global cues buoy sentiments

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Positive Asian markets along with value buying buoyed India's key equity indices during early-morning trade session on Friday.



The key two indices -- S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 -- had a gap-up opening.



The 30-scrip sensitive index opened at 61,044.54 points from its previous close of 60,923.50 points.



Besides, the NSE Nifty50 opened at 18,230.70 points from its previous close of 18,178.10 points.



However at 10.05 a.m., both the indices had ceded much of their gas and were trading flat.



The 30-scrip sensitive index traded at 61,224.77 points around 10.20 a.m., up 301.27 points or 0.49 per cent.



The NSE Nifty50 traded at 18,240.20, up 62.10 points or 0.34 per cent.



--IANS

