India's vax prog is a role model for global community: Mandaviya

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday said that India's vaccination programme is "in fact" a role model for the global community. "It is because of Jan Bhagidari that India was able to achieve this feat," he said.



Highlighting the remarkable efforts of all the stakeholders in collective fight against Covid-19, the Union Health Minister said: "The entire world community is surprised with our efforts in fighting the Covid pandemic. Despite having a high density of population, we have been able to administer more than 156 Crore Covid-19 vaccine doses".



Releasing a postal stamp on Covid-19 vaccine to mark the 1st anniversary of India's National Covid-19 Vaccination programme along with Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health, Mandaviya said that India has encountered various challenges along the journey but it is the resolve and dedication of more than 135 crore people that we could overcome every challenge.



"Credit goes to our indigenous Research and Development and streamlined Production and Distribution of Vaccines. Amidst the environment of criticism and disbelief, the country gathered its spirits and worked against those who wanted to spread doubts and misinformation against indigenous vaccines and create vaccine hesitancy," Mandaviya added.



"The enormous preparation required with little time has made it an unparalleled journey. Understanding the highly infectious nature of the disease and the need to ensure overall healthcare availability across the country was vital. India did a strategic re-purposing of existing health infrastructure to ensure that the health systems providing primary healthcare at grassroots levels were strengthened," he added.



The Union Minister remarked that proactive, pre-emptive, and graded whole of government and the whole of society approach are the hallmarks of India's Covid response.



"Earlier, the process of vaccine research to vaccine availability for common people took several years but it was the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that it could be achieved in just nine months. Our Prime Minister has always encouraged our scientific fraternity and development of indigenous Covid vaccines in record time is an outcome of his strong belief," he added.



