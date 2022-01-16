India's vax drive has added great strength in fight against Covid: PM

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India's vaccination programme has added great strength to the fight against Covid-19.



On completion of one year of vaccination drive, Modi saluted each and every individual who is associated with the vaccination drive.



The Prime Minister lauded the role of doctors, nurses and healthcare workers for vaccination drive.



In response to a tweet by MyGovIndia in a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said, "Today we mark #1YearOfVaccineDrive. I salute each and every individual who is associated with the vaccination drive. Our vaccination programme has added great strength to the fight against COVID-19. It has led to saving lives and thus protecting livelihoods."



"When the COVID-19 pandemic first struck, we did not know much about the virus. However, our scientists and innovators immersed themselves in developing vaccines. India feels proud that our nation has been able to contribute to fighting the pandemic through vaccines," he said.



"At the same time, the role of our doctors, nurses and healthcare workers is exceptional. When we see glimpses of people being vaccinated in remote areas, or our healthcare workers taking the vaccines there, our hearts and minds are filled with pride," he said.



The Prime Minister emphasized that India's approach to fighting the pandemic will remain science based.



"India's approach to fighting the pandemic will always remain science based. We are also augmenting health infrastructure to ensure our fellow citizens get proper care," Modi said.



--IANS

ssb/skp/