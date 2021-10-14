India's September exports, imports rise YoY

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) India's merchandise exports rose by 22.63 per cent on a year-on-year basis in September 2021.



Exports rose to $33.79 billion from $27.56 billion reported for September 2020.



The data furnished by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed that in comparison to September 2019, last month's exports rose by 29.86 per cent.



On a sequential basis, exports for last month, inched up from $33.28 billion worth of merchandise exports reported for August 2021.



"Non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in September 2021 were $25.34 billion, as compared to $21.33 billion in September 2020, registering a positive growth of 18.82 per cent," the ministry said.



"As compared to September 2019, non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in September 2021registered a positive growth of 33.39 per cent."



Similarly, India's merchandise imports in September 2021 increased, rising by 84.77 per cent, on a year-on-year basis, to $56.39 billion from $30.52 billion.



The data showed that in comparison to September 2019, last month's imports rose by 49.59 per cent.



Sequentially, September's imports were higher than $47.09 billion worth of merchandise imports reported for August 2021.



"Non-oil and non-gold imports were $33.84 billion in September 2021, recording a positive growth of 40.45 per cent, as compared to non-oil and non-gold imports of $24.09 billion in September 2020."



"Non-oil and non-gold imports in September 2021 recorded a positive growth of 23.79 per cent over September 2019."



