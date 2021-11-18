India's Oct YoY retail sales fall on supply shortage, cost pressures: FADA

New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Semiconductor supply shortages as well as inflationary pressures dampened India's overall vehicle retail sales on a year-on-year basis, in October 2021.



Accordingly, the data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) showed a fall of 5.33 per cent during the month under review from October 2020.



The vehicle retail sales fell to 13,64,526 units last month from 14,41,299 units sold during the corresponding month of 2020.



However, on a sequential basis, the overall vehicle retail sales for last month was higher than 12,96,257 units sold in September 2021.



Similarly, last month's overall retail sales figure, when compared to the October 2019 (pre-pandemic) period, showed a decline of 26.64 per cent.



In October 2019, the overall vehicle retail sales stood at 18,60,098 units.



Notably, the 42-days festive period during 2021 saw retail sales falling by 18.21 per cent to 20,90,893 from the corresponding period of last year.



