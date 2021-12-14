India's Nov wholesale price inflation rises to over 14%

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) Higher prices of commodities, food items and manufactured products lifted India's November wholesale inflation on both sequential and year-on-year basis.



Accordingly, the annual rate of inflation, based on wholesale prices, rose to 14.23 per cent last month from 12.54 per cent in October.



Similarly, on a YoY basis, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data furnished by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has risen exponentially over November 2020, when it stood at 2.29 per cent.



"The high rate of inflation in November 2021 is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, crude petroleum and natural gas, chemicals and chemical products, food products, etc., as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year," the ministry said in its review of 'Index Numbers of Wholesale Price in India' for November.



