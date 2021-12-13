India's Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) India's Harnaaz Sandhu has been crowned the 2021 Miss Universe, bagging the title 21 years after Lara Dutta won the prestigious title in 2000.



The crowning took place late Sunday night at the event held in Eilat, Israel.



The 21-year-old from Chandigarh bagged the title by defeating her fellow contestants from Paraguay and South Africa.



Sandhu was crowned by her predecessor Andrea Meza from Mexico.



--IANS

