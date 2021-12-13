India's Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021 (Ld)

Chandigarh, Dec 13 (IANS) Harnaaz Sandhu, an alumna of Chandigarh's Post Graduate Government College Sector 11 and also a Punjabi film actress, was named the Miss Universe 2021, bagging the crown 21 years after Lara Dutta won the prestigious title in 2000.



Before the pageant, the 21-year-old model was quoted as saying: "For me, talent is vital when it comes to competing in a pageant. Makeup only enhances your beauty. What's most important is your passion."



Harnaaz, whose mother is a gynaecologist, was crowned by her predecessor Andrea Meza from Mexico on Sunday night at the event held at the Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel.



She bagged the title by defeating her fellow contestants from Paraguay and South Africa.



Harnaaz also has numerous pageant titles to her name like Times Fresh Face Miss Chandigarh 2017, Miss Max Emerging Star India 2018 and Femina Miss India Punjab 2019.



She has also starred in Punjabi films like 'Yaara Diyan Poo Baran' and 'Bai Ji Kuttange'.



